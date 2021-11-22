First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,920 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,910 shares in the last quarter. Odey Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 261,063 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,460,080 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $381,450,000 after purchasing an additional 363,085 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.25 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

