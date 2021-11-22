First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRNE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after buying an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after buying an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,412.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after buying an additional 351,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

