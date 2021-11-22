First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes $250,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $212,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.5% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 60.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA opened at $201.34 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $207.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

