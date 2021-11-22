First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,730 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

VLY opened at $14.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

