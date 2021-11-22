First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,373 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paya were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paya by 152.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paya by 154.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Paya by 187.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,823,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paya by 689.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Paya during the second quarter worth $14,092,000.

Get Paya alerts:

PAYA opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $918.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PAYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.