First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $201.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $207.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

