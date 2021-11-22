First Hawaiian Bank Sells 786 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 87.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200,446 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 352.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,196,000 after purchasing an additional 352,398 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $304.49 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.52.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $1,038,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.