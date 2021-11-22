First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $5,722,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $331.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $340.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.62.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

