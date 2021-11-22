First Hawaiian Bank Invests $155,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nomura lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.