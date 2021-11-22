First Hawaiian Bank Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,060,000 after buying an additional 186,446 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Helen of Troy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after buying an additional 255,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,210,000 after buying an additional 67,061 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Helen of Troy by 54.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,116,000 after buying an additional 242,153 shares during the period.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $248.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $193.25 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.