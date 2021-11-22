First Hawaiian Bank Has $285,000 Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

VTR opened at $51.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.