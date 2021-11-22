First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after acquiring an additional 863,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 266.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,481,000 after purchasing an additional 445,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $58.28 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.44.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

