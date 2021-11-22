First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) versus Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Head to Head Survey

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Bancorp. and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 0 0 2.00 Synovus Financial 0 0 7 0 3.00

First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.25%. Synovus Financial has a consensus price target of $53.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.96%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 30.25% 9.56% 1.35% Synovus Financial 33.57% 15.49% 1.31%

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Synovus Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $714.09 million 3.26 $155.81 million $2.12 11.70 Synovus Financial $2.31 billion 3.05 $373.70 million $4.55 10.65

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats First Financial Bancorp. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include borrow; digital tools; digital services; self-service; digital wallet; treasury management; employee services; financial planning; investment management; and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking. The Wholesale Banking business segment serves primarily larger corporate customers by providing commercial lending and deposit services through specialty teams including middle market, CRE, senior housing, national accounts, premium finance, structured lending, healthcare, asset-based lending, and community investment capital. The Financial Management Services (FMS) business segment serves its customers by providing mortgage and trust services and also specializing in professional portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, the execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management, financial planning, and family office services, as well as the provision of individual investment advice on equity a

