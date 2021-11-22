First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.58% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

FFBC stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

