First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

FBP opened at $14.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First BanCorp. stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,565 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

