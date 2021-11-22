Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $43.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FINGF. TD Securities increased their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

FINGF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.45. 833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. Finning International has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $32.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

