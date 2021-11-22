Financial Review: Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) vs. Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) and Crown (NYSE:CCK) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Crown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A N/A Crown 5.01% 36.22% 6.09%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ardagh Metal Packaging and Crown, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 3 3 0 2.50 Crown 0 2 13 0 2.87

Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus price target of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 29.51%. Crown has a consensus price target of $132.79, indicating a potential upside of 19.04%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Crown.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Crown’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A -$12.67 million N/A N/A Crown $11.58 billion 1.23 $579.00 million $4.43 25.18

Crown has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Volatility & Risk

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Crown shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Crown shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crown beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging. The Americas segment manufactures beverage, food and aerosol cans and ends, glass bottles, specialty packaging, metal vacuum closures, steel crowns, and aluminum caps. The Europe segment operates in Europe, Middle East, and North Africa. The Asia Pacific segment includes beverage and non-beverage can operations. The Transit Packaging segment provides industrial and protective solutions and equipment and tools businesses. The company was founded by William Painter in 1892 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

