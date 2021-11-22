Financial Contrast: HTC (HTCXF) & Its Peers

HTC (OTCMKTS: HTCXF) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare HTC to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HTC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A HTC Competitors 223 1257 2199 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.85%. Given HTC’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HTC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HTC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTC -93.16% -17.39% -11.62% HTC Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HTC and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HTC $197.07 million -$201.70 million -4.14 HTC Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 36.49

HTC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HTC. HTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HTC rivals beat HTC on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

HTC Company Profile

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

