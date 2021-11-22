Financial Contrast: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) vs. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envestnet and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $998.23 million 4.47 -$3.11 million $0.46 177.33 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 5.83 $170.10 million $1.53 47.53

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet 2.27% 11.64% 5.04% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.81% 18.57% 7.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Envestnet and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 1 2 4 1 2.63 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 3 6 0 0 1.67

Envestnet currently has a consensus target price of $87.29, indicating a potential upside of 7.01%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus target price of $65.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.70%. Given Envestnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Envestnet has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats Envestnet on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

