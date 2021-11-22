Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Up 31.4% in October

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE FACA opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $7,924,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 521,137 shares during the period. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $5,000,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

