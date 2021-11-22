Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 330.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.20 target price on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Field Trip Health stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.57. 35,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$321.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.88.

