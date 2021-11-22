FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after buying an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in FedEx by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after buying an additional 275,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

NYSE:FDX opened at $242.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.37. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

