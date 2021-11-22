FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $242.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.