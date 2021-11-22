Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,946,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,076,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

NYSE FHI opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,675 shares of company stock worth $613,727. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.