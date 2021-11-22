Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Raised by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $128.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

