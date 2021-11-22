FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Short Interest Update

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FECOF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 965,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,922. FEC Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration and development operation of oil and gas business. It focuses on pursuing exploration and development opportunities for oil and natural gas in the Philippines through Forum Energy. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

