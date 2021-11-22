Family Legacy Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.42 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.