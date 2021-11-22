Family Legacy Inc. Has $801,000 Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after purchasing an additional 432,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after acquiring an additional 407,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 116,231.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

United Community Banks stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.