Family Legacy Inc. Has $7.40 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Family Legacy Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,101 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $343.11 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $208.16 and a 52-week high of $345.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

