Family Legacy Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,753 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after buying an additional 1,151,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,131,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,336,000 after buying an additional 767,464 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.