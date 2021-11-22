Family Legacy Inc. Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $346.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.09. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.63.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

