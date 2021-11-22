F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Analysts expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to report sales of $11.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSTX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 166,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,569. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

