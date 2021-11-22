Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Exponent posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $125.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $126.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $99,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,230 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Exponent by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.