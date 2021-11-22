EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 14th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Shares of EVRZF opened at $8.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. EVRAZ has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRZF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.