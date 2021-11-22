Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 25.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,504. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

