Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,716 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,716 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $38.24. 344,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,183,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

