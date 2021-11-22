Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after buying an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $15.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $345.45. The company had a trading volume of 838,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,991,484. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $336.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $860.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

