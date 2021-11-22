Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 3,393 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.83. 429,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,103,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

