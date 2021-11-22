Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $325.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Etsy traded as high as $300.28 and last traded at $295.81, with a volume of 14174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $294.38.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.59.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

