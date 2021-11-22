Era Swap Hits Market Cap of $12.19 Million (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Era Swap has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Era Swap has a total market cap of $12.19 million and $190,478.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.91 or 0.00224970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087620 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Era Swap

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

