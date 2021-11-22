Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Diana Shipping Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $363.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

