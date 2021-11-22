Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Buys New Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $53.19 on Monday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -96.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

