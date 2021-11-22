Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

EQX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.12. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 5.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 45.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

