Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Equifax has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equifax to earn $8.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

EFX stock opened at $288.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $292.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.87.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.81.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

