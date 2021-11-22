ePlus Stock to Split on Friday, November 26th (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, November 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 26th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 26th.

PLUS opened at $115.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83. ePlus has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $139.48.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.80. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ePlus will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUS. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,154. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 25,900.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

