Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,009,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 40,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.16.
