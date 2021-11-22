Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,009,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 40,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.16.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

