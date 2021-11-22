Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Up 10.6% This Week

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $605.96 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for about $3.37 or 0.00005915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00227385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00088377 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 835,108,660 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

