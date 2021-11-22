ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €15.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.05) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($15.57) price target on ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.59 ($15.44).

ENI stock traded down €0.25 ($0.28) on Monday, hitting €12.17 ($13.83). 41,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.83. ENI has a 1 year low of €7.83 ($8.90) and a 1 year high of €12.81 ($14.56).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

