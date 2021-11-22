Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 117.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

