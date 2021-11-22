Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

TSE EFX opened at C$8.17 on Monday. Enerflex has a one year low of C$6.09 and a one year high of C$11.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$723.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.6607848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

